Zelina Vega speaks on a potential CM Punk return to WWE

There has been much chatter throughout the WWE Universe over the past few weeks following CM Punk's explosive and drama-filled departure from AEW. Today, current superstar Zelina Vega is the latest voice to speak out about the possible return of the Voice of the Voiceless.

CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, was formally released from his AEW contract earlier this month following an announcement from President Tony Khan on AEW Rampage. Punk's firing is due to a real-life backstage altercation with AEW star Jack "Jungleboy" Perry, one that got so out of hand that Khan felt his "life was in danger."

Expand Tweet

Since then, some WWE fans have been speculating that the Second City Saint may have his eyes on a return to his former employer despite the rocky history between the two parties. This has created a divide amongst fans on whether or not they want to see Punk return to WWE.

In a recent interview with Alfonso Castillo of Newsday, former Queen of the Ring and member of the LWO, Zelina Vega spoke at length about Chicago native. Zelina first sought to clarify her relationship with Punk, which she claims is "fantastic."

"I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap...", said Zelina Vega (h/t PWInsider)

Vega would then give her thoughts on Punk's potential return to WWE, stating that she feels it would be a positive thing for fans:

“[T]here’s so many reasons...not just for me, but for the fans... “He’s always been a fantastic person...There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.” - (h/t PWInsider)

There is no word on what CM Punk may do next with his in-ring career. Punk is expected to make a public statement regarding the incident sometime in the near future. However, no timetable is known at this time.

Zelina Vega recently spoke about being released from WWE and how she eventually re-joined the company

In November 2020, WWE announced that they had released Zelina Vega from her contract, with it was later being reported that her release was due to Vega's refusal to "acquiesce control" of her accounts on third-party streaming platforms, specifically her highly popular Twitch account.

In a recent interview, Vega spoke about how she began streaming and how it eventually helped lead her back to WWE.

Do YOU think CM Punk is going to return? If so, who would you have him face off against? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.