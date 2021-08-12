CM Punk comments on AEW Rampage amid teases and speculation

CM Punk has been heavily rumored to make his first AEW appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance on August 20 in Chicago. The former WWE Champion has reportedly been training recently, and he has now commented on the speculation.

The news of CM Punk potentially signing with AEW broke out in July, and this buzz has been dominating the news cycle ever since. AEW has not officially confirmed anything, although plenty of teases have been sprinkled across recent episodes of Dynamite.

Speaking to Sunday Night's Main Event, CM Punk had this say on recent events and his whereabouts on August 20. (H/T: Fightful)

"I think I might be doing a screening," said Punk. "This isn't confirmed yet, so I probably shouldn't blast this out everywhere, but we're talking about doing a screening of episode three of Heels at AMC in Chicago. That's one of the dates that has been proposed. I hope to see everybody there."

Alluding to Darby Allin's "best in the world" line that seeming referred to him on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk said that the only person he associates with that term is Daniel Bryan.

"Best in the World, that could be anybody," Bryan added. "That's [Daniel]Bryan, right? That's my assumption. I hear 'Best in the World,' I think Daniel Bryan."

CM Punk hints have been dropped in recent AEW Dynamite episodes

On the July 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin asked "the best in the world" to step up to him. Later, in a less direct reference, Kenny Omega wore a Cookie Monster shirt in a backstage segment. (Cookie Monster has the same initial's as "CM" Punk.)

In a match on the same show, Nick Jackson hit a running knee in the corner followed by a bulldog, a signature combination move used by Punk in most of his matches. MJF then referenced Punk's iconic pipebomb promo when he addressed Chris Jericho after his match against Nick Gage.

No hint was as big as Tony Khan's announcement that AEW Rampage: The First Dance will be in Chicago on August 20, as Chicago is CM Punk's hometown.

