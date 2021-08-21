"This didn't feel like a job" - CM Punk compares his AEW debut to Money in the Bank 2011 moment

CM Punk finally made his return to pro wrestling tonight, after seven years away. He opened AEW Rampage: The First Dance, coming out to an emotional ovation in Chicago. Punk has now compared this moment to his WWE Championship win over John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

CM Punk was on the call for the post-show media scrum alongside AEW president Tony Khan, with the two fielding multiple questions about the historic moment that transpired. During it, the former WWE Champion was asked to compare his two magical moments in Chicago.

Punk's response, based on a tweet from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, indicates that his AEW debut was better. He said that it felt more organic and was a joyful moment. The Second City Saint concluded by saying this didn't feel like a job, possibly citing how overproduced WWE's shows usually are.

"Punk is asked about tonight's moment compared to MITB. Says this felt more organic. Says this was a joyful moment. Everything before this felt like a fight. Says this didn't need to be overproduced, didn't need everyones input. It needed to be real. This didnt feel like a job." read the tweet.

Punk is asked about tonight's moment compared to MITB. Says this felt more organic. Says this was a joyful moment. Everything before this felt like a fight. Says this didn't need to be overproduced, didn't need everyones input. It needed to be real. This didnt feel like a job. — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka Buck Dancer (@Casshooole) August 21, 2021

Both moments happened in his hometown, ten years apart. The Voice of the Voiceless made an epic return and cut a brilliant promo on AEW Rampage, but a decade ago, he defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank in July 2011 and "left" WWE with the WWE Championship to a rapturous ovation.

CM Punk will face Darby Allin at AEW All Out

CM Punk's big return match has been confirmed for AEW All Out. He will take on Darby Allin - one of the promotion's brightest young talents. It is set to be an epic match in front of a packed crowd at the NOW Arena in Chicago. The atmosphere could rival that of Punk's WWE Championship victory ten years ago.

It seems like the Chicago-native will remain on AEW programming after this match, as he confirmed on the same media scrum that this is not a part-time thing. Punk's return to wrestling has rejuvenated the industry, with the possibilities being endless.

Which moment did you like better, CM Punk's debut on AEW Rampage or his WWE Championship win at Money in the Bank 2011? Are you looking forward to CM Punk vs Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know in the comments below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Arjun