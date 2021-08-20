Ranking all 16 of John Cena's WWE World Championship wins

John Cena has won 16 world championships in WWE throughout his storied career. He will look to surpass Ric Flair and win his record-breaking 17th world title at SummerSlam, where he will face Roman Reigns.

Whether he beats the Universal Champion or not, he has already made history. With most of Flair's title reigns coming in WCW and NWA, the Hollywood star holds the most world titles in WWE.

While some of Cena's 16 world title reigns were not exactly memorable, he has won those titles in some iconic matches. The Cenation Leader has endured some absolute wars to come out with the WWE Championship.

Here is a look at every single time Cena won a world title in WWE and how it happened. This ranking is based on the magnitude of the moment, the quality of the match, and the general booking behind it.

Tell us your favorite John Cena world title win in the comments section below.

#16 John Cena def. Rey Mysterio (WWE RAW 25/7/2011)

In terms of the quality of the match, John Cena's WWE Championship win over Rey Mysterio ranks in the upper echelons of this list. However, the booking brings it down an enormous deal. Under no circumstances should babyface Cena have defeated Mysterio for the title on the same night the masked superstar won it.

The Master of the 619 won a tournament to become WWE Champion after CM Punk had left with the belt, but he lost it less than two hours later to Cena. The story was completely rushed and did neither man any favors. Mysterio had an embarrassing title reign, while Cena came across as entitled and selfish.

#15 John Cena def. Edge (WWE Royal Rumble 2006)

Edge's Money in the Bank cash-in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006 should have instantly made him a star. He would eventually become one, but The Rated-R Superstar was made to look inferior three weeks later at Royal Rumble. Cena regained the WWE Championship from him in frustrating fashion.

This ended Edge's first world title reign prematurely, while the fans were growing tired of seeing Cena always come out on top. He looked unnecessarily strong by making his opponent tap out. The match itself wasn't very good. Both men would have much better encounters with each other, as we will get to.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das