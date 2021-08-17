7 current wrestlers The Rock has recently praised

The Rock has become one of the biggest stars in the world through his transition from WWE to Hollywood. However, despite his success as an actor, he has still shown a lot of love for wrestling quite a few times over the years and has also stepped inside the squared circle over the years.

The 10-time world champion keeps an eye on the product and has praised several WWE superstars on social media. This is usually a big deal because there is a huge audience for everything The Rock does. A lot of active stars have gotten the rub from The Great One on Twitter and Instagram.

This list will be limited to names he hasn't wrestled with or is related to, effectively ruling out the likes of Chris Jericho, John Cena and Roman Reigns. Here are seven current wrestlers The Rock has praised in the past couple of years.

#7 Kevin Owens has earned The Rock's praise multiple times

The Rock has publicly praised Kevin Owens a couple of times, with the first coming after a backstage interaction in February 2017. The Great One was on an episode of WWE RAW, for filming purposes. At the time, the Universal Champion, Owens, stopped by The Rock's dressing room.

KO was subject to some high praise from the WWE legend, who first saw him in 2012. The Rock was impressed by his work, according to the above Instagram post, commending his hard work to reach the top of RAW.

The Rock praises Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

Last week, he responded to Kevin Owens dedicating a well-placed Sunset Flip to Flex Kavana - The Rock's pre-WWE name. The People's Champion praised the move and promised to send him a Teremana. The Rock also sent a shout-out to Baron Corbin, who took the Sunset Flip.

#6 Baron Corbin

Last week wasn't the only time The Rock praised Baron Corbin on social media. The 10-time world champion dedicated an Instagram post to him, following a segment on WWE SmackDown's premiere on FOX.

The Rock entertained fans by embarrassing Corbin in the ring. But in real life, The Great One spoke highly of Corbin, even thanking the former Money in the Bank winner for letting him hit Rock Bottom on him.

The Rock said that he has a lot of talent and potential, which is currently being showcased. The 'broke' gimmick is being highly praised throughout the WWE Universe, and Corbin has made things extremely interesting with his character development.

