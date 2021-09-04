CM Punk compares AEW's ranking system to Goldberg in WCW

CM Punk was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss his AEW debut and preview his upcoming match against Darby Allin at All Out. Punk was quizzed on his thoughts on how AEW uses win-loss records, and Punk said that he was on the fence about it.

He also made a comparison to Goldberg's 'winning streak' in WCW. He said:

"It's hard to maintain, simply because they have the YouTube shows, I think, which I think the majority of the people's records, their matches and stuff. And it kind of reminds me of, like, Goldberg in WCW where one Nitro, he would be like, 10-0 and then like the next Nitro, he would be like, 25-0. And I'll be like a, 'wait-a-second', this guy wrestled twice a day for a week? Like, what is going on?"

Punk's thoughts on Goldberg's hard-to-follow winning streak numbers seem to change every week are true, as some fans are still unclear on his 173-0 came to be.

CM Punk said he rejected WWE's offer

In an interview with ESPN, CM Punk said that WWE did approach him about a comeback, but he never took the offer seriously and was unhappy with their approach. He said:

“I remember one of the first things I ever said to them was, ‘Above all, don’t play games,'” Punk said. “And they played games. Some things never change… When you enter a conversation with people you have a past with and you know who they are, how seriously can you take it? I know exactly who they are and they just continue to prove it. I’m trying to be as diplomatic as I possibly can,” said CM Punk.

CM Punk could have returned to WWE, but it seemed like AEW approached him correctly. With Punk 'All In' on AEW, it'll be interesting to see how his tenure in the company will shape up.

