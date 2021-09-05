"There's real heat there" - CM Punk compares Orange Cassidy's AEW run with his own from WWE

CM Punk was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, where he discussed his time in WWE and his current AEW run. Punk noted the differences, especially when he was on top and people didn't get it. CM Punk sees similarities in the rise of Orange Cassidy. He said:

"I think, too often, there's, 'I don't get it, get it off TV' and I'm like, I don't get it. I've used Orange Cassidy, who I think, at dinner the other night, ate my sea bass. So, there's real heat there. But that's a thing I look at, and I go, 'I don't get it,' but I listen to the people. And they react to him, and they like him. So, I'm like, f%%k yeah! Why would we throw that in the garbage? And it just reminds me of when I showed up there, and those same people were like, 'I don't get it.' And I'll be like, 'Well, you're 65, and you're racist. So, I guess I'm super stoked that I'm not for you, and you don't get it. It's not for me to get. It's for the audience to get, you know?" said Punk.

first time watching aew and this was what i witnessed: a crowd-filled showdown between matt hardy and orange cassidy pic.twitter.com/5nN0PlUwdr — Matt (@Sh4rkDad) August 27, 2021

CM Punk says that he knows what he likes, and if someone else doesn't like it, it doesn't influence his opinion.

CM Punk says Miro is a different guy

On the same podcast, CM Punk noted that Miro, fka Rusev, is a different guy than in WWE. The pair only faced each other once in the 2014 Royal Rumble, which was Punk's last appearance in WWE but Miro's debut. He said:

"Miro is like a different dude. He beat me up in my last match, in the Royal Rumble. Like, that's when he debuted. That was his debut. Because I remember grabbing him and being like, 'look man, you're debuting. What do you want to do?' He was like, 'I don't know, I'll get you in a corner and I'll beat you up.' I was like, I'm the biggest name in the ring, you got to hit me with some big stuff. He was like, 'oh really'. I was like, please get your moment, have a moment. He started and I left and now we're both gone, somewhere new, he's like a different guy," revealed Punk.

CM Punk says he wants to work with 'everyone in AEW,' and given that Punk only barely crossed paths with Miro in WWE, it would certainly make for interesting viewing if the pair fought in AEW.

