CM Punk recounts his only 'match' with Miro in WWE

CM Punk was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss all things AEW and his return to pro wrestling after seven years. When the multi-time WWE World Champion was asked who he wanted to wrestle in AEW, Punk said he wanted to work with everybody and try different things. That's when Miro fka Rusev came up. He said:

"Miro is like a different dude. He beat me up in my last match, in the Royal Rumble. Like, that's when he debuted. That was his debut. Because I remember grabbing him and being like, 'look man, you're debuting. What do you want to do?' He was like, 'I don't know, I'll get you in a corner and I'll beat you up.' I was like, I'm the biggest name in the ring, you got to hit me with some big stuff. He was like, 'oh really'. I was like, please get your moment, have a moment. He started and I left and now we're both gone, somewhere new, he's like a different guy."

CM Punk's recounting of events is fascinating as Miro's WWE debut was also CM Punk's last WWE appearance. Now both are working together in AEW. It's interesting how different roads lead to the same destination.

Business has picked up in #AEWDynamite with the debut of Miro FKA Rusev! pic.twitter.com/l5aMLUb65M #AEW — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) September 10, 2020

CM Punk wants to team with Daniel Bryan in AEW

In the same podcast, Punk revealed that he would love to face The Young Bucks and that Daniel Bryan would be his partner, with Renee asking if that veered into 'spoiler' territory. Punk responded:

"I don't think it's necessarly giving away spoilers. It's me putting my booker hat with all the possibilities. I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon versus The Young Bucks."

It'll be interesting if the American Dragon does show up in AEW. Indeed, for some fans, seeing the two team up would be a treat in itself.

Edited by Rohit Mishra