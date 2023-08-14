CM Punk confirms Hall of Famer's backstage appearance on AEW Collision

AEW Collision has already featured the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, but now CM Punk has confirmed that NWA legend Magnum TA was backstage during the recent show.

Magnum was a prominent name in NWA during the 70s, and eventually signed with Jim Crockett Promotions in the 80s. Despite being prominently booked, the legend's career unfortunately ended in 1986 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Shortly after AEW Collision, CM Punk took to Instagram to confirm Magnum TA's backstage appearance and professed his admiration for the legend.

“Magnum visited backstage in Greensboro last night and I want to publicly say what an honor it is to be able to speak to the man. It’s humbling a legend takes the time, and it’s always a pleasure to see one of the greatest come through. Wrestling royalty.”

According to reports, during the same night, former World Champion Hangman Page was shockingly barred from entering Collision to cut a pretaped promo. Many believe that CM Punk had a hand in this. However, this hasn't been confirmed at this stage.

Hangman Page is allegedly not the only AEW star recently barred from Collision

Reports have claimed that along with Hangman Page, Ryan Nemeth was also prevented from appearing at Collision. Notably, Nemeth took a shot at Punk after his return promo and was confronted by The Second City Saint shortly after this.

Dave Meltzer is now claiming that along with Nemeth and Page, both Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels have recently been barred from the show.

“Matt Hardy was booked on a Saturday, went there, and was then told not to go to the building after he got there. Christopher Daniels, who had been working with Matt Sydal as a tag team in Ring of Honor, same thing happened with him." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It's currently unclear whether or not CM Punk has had a direct hand in all the barring, but all of the names involved have had issues or altercations with the "Real" AEW Champion.

