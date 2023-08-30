CM Punk confronted Tony Khan in a "heated, intense manner" at All In and told "he quit" - Reports

At AEW All In, CM Punk and Tony Khan found themselves at the center of a heated and intense confrontation, which seemingly fractured their relationship, as per the latest reports.

Following All In, reports surfaced about a backstage altercation that unfolded during the event. The drama unfolded when CM Punk reportedly rejected Jungle Boy Jack Perry's suggestion to use a glass segment idea on Collision a few weeks ago.

This escalation apparently led to Jack Perry taking a jab at CM Punk during his match against Hook at All In Zero Hour. This allegedly further led to a physical confrontation backstage just a few moments before Punk's high-profile showdown against Samoa Joe.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Punk's frustrations were fueled by travel issues, culminating in a face-off with Tony Khan behind the scenes. During the intense situation, Punk seemingly issued a threat to leave the company.

"PWTorch has learned Punk confronted TK in front of others and then in his locker room in what has been characterized as a heated, intense manner and, at one point, according to three sources who have heard about the situation, told Khan he quit and chewed out Khan with harsh phrasing," as stated in the article.

According to a previous report, CM Punk was not told of his suspension directly by All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.

