Latest update on CM Punk's AEW suspension

The latest controversy surrounding CM Punk and fellow AEW star Jack Perry has been the talk of the wrestling world. The two stars had a physical altercation backstage at the recent All In event in London, with both parties reportedly suffering suspensions as a result.

A suspension at this time would see both Punk and Perry miss out on AEW's upcoming All Out show in Chicago. However, a more recent update from Fightful Select notes that The Second City Saint has not yet been informed about an official suspension.

This surprising development comes amid a wave of new details emerging about the backstage incident and subsequent punishments.

At the post-All In media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that an incident did take place before the event went on air and revealed that an investigation was underway on the situation.

It is safe to assume that CM Punk would have been one of the marquee names on the All Out show airing from his hometown. So, it will be interesting to see how this latest update from Fightful Select impacts this, if at all.

