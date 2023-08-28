Tony Khan breaks silence on alleged backstage incident at AEW All In

AEW All In was, by all metrics, a phenomenal show. However, the event has been clouded by reports of a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Tony Khan has since broken his silence on the matter.

As initially reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Punk and Perry had a physical confrontation shortly before the Second City Saint's match with Samoa Joe. The latest updates indicate that it was Perry who stepped up to the "Real" World Champion, before being "choked" and subsequently sent home from the stadium, although this has since been refuted by AEW star Miro.

Speaking at the post All In media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that an incident did take place but said that he was unable to make further comments until more details come to light:

“I can’t comment on it at this time beyond what I am about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show. We are investigating it and until I learn more about what happened, I can’t really address it at this time. So I can’t comment, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that is the case.”

With very little known about the situation at this time, it seems as though fans will have to wait patiently as this story unfolds.