"We'll set the world on fire" - Current champion in AEW teases a blockbuster dream match against CM Punk

FTW Champion Ricky Starks seems to be the next star to step up to CM Punk and recently teased what he considers to be a dream match between the two.

The AEW Champion is currently out with an injury. Months ago, Punk faced Powerhouse Hobbs in what the younger star also noted as a dream match for himself. Fans of Team Taz quickly began hyping up a clash between Ricky Starks and Punk. The match never happened as the Second City Saint moved on to his highly lauded feud with MJF.

During an exclusive interview with WrestlingINC, the FTW Champion alluded to the eventual match being a blockbuster:

“I’m not sure, that seems to be the pattern of my career – just fall through the cracks with certain opportunities. Punk had the match with Hobbs and went right into having issues with MJF. It was a matter of timing and that’s no fault to him or me, but the day that me and Punk actually have a match? We’ll set the world on fire,” - Starks said. (16:18 onward)

Currently, there's no affirmed date as to when CM Punk will return, but so far there hasn't been any bad news regarding the star. Fans anticipating the eventual clash between Ricky Starks and the AEW World Champion will simply have to be patient as Punk nurses his injury.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

CM Punk recently shared an Instagram Story, teasing that he's open to a match against Hook

CM Punk could be back at training, as the star recently made a rare appearance on social media. Punk made a brief video with an AEW name randomizer that stopped on Hook's name. The AEW World Champion shrugged after noticing the name, seemingly hinting at a potential matchup.

Check out a fan's recording of the Instagram Story below:

Melissa @melissax1125 🏻



I also really love that Punk is going allll out w the dad beard 🏻 CM Punk v HOOK lives on!I also really love that Punk is going allll out w the dad beard CM Punk v HOOK lives on! 🙌🏻 I also really love that Punk is going allll out w the dad beard 👏🏻 https://t.co/Lml53p5V4L

CM Punk notably coined the "Send Hook" catchphrase during his brief feud against Powerhouse Hobbs. Since Hook's debut, some fans have been hoping to see the veteran take on the young star. With Punk's record of giving the fans what they want, we may see those bouts sooner rather than later.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling INC. and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far