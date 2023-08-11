CM Punk and FTR facing the Elite a real possibility? Popular AEW stars think so

CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl has become something of a legend in AEW, and many wonder if they'll clash now that the faction has re-signed. In a recent interview, FTR was asked if this was possible, and they seem to have a positive outlook.

Even today, what exactly happened between CM Punk and The Elite backstage at All Out 2022 is still unclear. Allegedly, the men are prevented from talking about the situation due to legal intervention, but could they still subvert this and enter into a feud?

FTR recently spoke to DAZN Wrestling, where they both shared their opinions on how realistic a CMFTR vs. The Elite bout could be:

"I think if the cards fall in the right place and you know, the story’s right and the opportunity calls for it, then hell yeah. We can do it (CMFTR vs. The Elite)," Dax Harwood said.

"It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved and I don’t wanna speak for anybody, but I think wrestling is all about making the most money for yourselves and for the company you work for and I think that everybody here all agrees with that and the more time passes, the more likely I think it is that we can get to there but, you never really know and I don’t wanna say yes but, I hope so," Cash Wheeler said. (H/T: POST Wrestling.)

FTR is set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at the upcoming All-In pay-per-view. Only time will tell if CM Punk will get involved in the feud, but there might be some groundwork laid at the pay-per-view for a clash in the future.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan believes that CM Punk and MJF should form a tag team down the line

CM Punk and MJF's feud in 2022 is considered by many to be one of the best storylines in the promotion's history. Together, the two have real-life history, which added to the intensity of the feud.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan suggested that Friedman will betray Adam Cole, and because of this, the AEW World Champion should team up with The Second City Saint:

"Listen to the people, you're not that likable. You're more likable as a heel. You're a heel. You're naturally a heel. Could you imagine...if they put MJF and Punk as a heel tag team?" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will eventually join forces with MJF, but the two could ultimately clash now that Punk has declared himself the "Real" World Champion.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee