CM Punk needs to pull the trigger on a major character switch and join hands with his biggest AEW rival, says veteran

CM Punk has been on the receiving end of a mixed reaction since making his return to AEW nearly two months ago. While his run as Collision's headliner has been eventful and entertaining, a wrestling veteran believes there is a simple way to take The Second City Saint's on-screen presentation to the next level.

While CM Punk has been parading his "Real" World Championship, Adam Cole and MJF have captured the hearts of fans around the world with their ongoing bromantic storyline.

It seems inevitable that Friedman will eventually betray his new best friend, and WCW veteran Konnan believes that this story could be intertwined with that of The Voice of the Voiceless. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said the following about Punk's crowd reactions:

"Listen to the people, you're not that likable. You're more likable as a heel. You're a heel. You're naturally a heel." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Cuban legend continued, suggesting that MJF's betrayal of Adam Cole should coincide with Punk's eventual heel turn:

"Could you imagine...if they put MJF and Punk as a heel tag team?"

Many would argue that Punk and Friedman's feud has been the highlight of the former WWE Champion's AEW tenure thus far. His rivalry with Jon Moxley could come in as a close second, considering that it felt hastily thrown together at times.

While another collision between Punk and Friedman seems inevitable, it is more likely that they will be on opposite sides of the ring instead of in the same corner, as Konnan suggested.

Is CM Punk heading to AEW All In?

Thus far, only four matches have been revealed for AEW's blockbuster Wembley Stadium event later this month. However, CM Punk alluded to an appearance at the show during a promo on Collision two weeks ago.

However, the Straight-Edge Superstar has since been challenged by Samoa Joe for a match at All In, and it seems as though this is the direction AEW is likely to go in.

The Samoan Submission Machine currently dominates the scorecard in terms of matches with his long-time rival, with Punk having been victorious just once in their encounters. Perhaps he can double his tally on August 27th.

