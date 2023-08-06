Could Tony Khan pull off a major swerve with former WWE star at All In? 59-year-old veteran thinks so

A WWE veteran has predicted how the MJF vs. Adam Cole saga could play out. With the AEW stars set to compete in the main event of All In later this month, Tony Khan could be on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest swerves in recent history.

When the bromance between MJF and Adam Cole first blossomed, many believed that the AEW World Champion would ultimately turn on his new-found friend. However, their relationship has only strengthened as time has gone on, leading many to speculate that the former WWE star could be the one to stab his tag team partner in the back.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, WWE veteran Konnan said the following:

"[AEW is] hinging on a 'who's gonna turn on who' and it may happen in London. I think that's what they're banking on. Because at first I thought, 'Alright, MJF's gonna turn. He has to turn.' You know, that's what all good heels do. But, bro, he's proving to be a ratings draw and the people really like him. So I'm almost thinking Cole and the other guy [Roderick Strong] are gonna beat him up and go, 'Before you do it to us, we did it to you.'" [From 10:30 to 10:55]

With Roderick Strong playing the third-man role in this storyline, he could be the X-factor that tips the Better Than You Bay Bay partnership into dismay. However, only time will tell what Tony Khan and the AEW creative team have in store.

Adam Cole and MJF fail to dethrone former WWE Tag Team Champions

In one of the most telling moments of the ongoing story with Adam Cole and MJF, the duo challenged former FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship on last week's episode of Collision.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions were ultimately able to hold onto their gold, but what happened after the match is what had people around the world talking.

It seemed as though Friedman was finally about to pull the trigger and stab his best friend in the back, but a sudden change of heart prevented this from happening. Instead, he and Cole hugged it out as the live crowd erupted with cheers.

This seems to be the most telling moment of their friendship thus far. But the faint possibility that the Salt of the Earth is simply biding his time to find the most opportunity to strike still lingers.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here