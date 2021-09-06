CM Punk or Kenny Omega? AEW All Out main event revealed - Reports

AEW All Out 2021 will feature some huge matches, and it's fair to say that the biggest ones are CM Punk vs. Darby Allin and Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage. Both matches are major bouts in their own right and it has now been revealed that Omega and Cage's battle over the AEW World Championship will headline All Out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter briefly tweeted a report that Omega vs. Cage will be the main event of the show.

Omega vs. Christian goes on last. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 5, 2021

It was widely expected that CM Punk and Darby Allin would main event All Out, considering the importance of the Second City Saint's in-ring return after seven years. But Kenny Omega and Christian Cage being in the main event further proves that AEW highly values its World Championship.

Could we see CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Daniel Bryan at AEW All Out?

CM Punk is inarguably the biggest star in AEW, but Kenny Omega isn't far behind. Both men have been placed in marquee matches at All Out, and they could potentially be joined by a third massive name in Daniel Bryan.

If reports are to be believed, the American Dragon will be there at All Out, meaning fans could see three of the greatest stars of this generation on the same show.

Update on Daniel Bryan and AEW



More on Fightful Select!https://t.co/X9ziZnx3fZ pic.twitter.com/qRX7CiKeKp — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 5, 2021

AEW could play it out in a number of ways. Daniel Bryan could show up at the end of the CM Punk-Darby Allin match to reignite an old friendship/rivalry with the AEW newcomer. On the other hand, Kenny Omega, should he retain against Captain Charisma, could be interrupted by Bryan's arrival after the bout.

Whatever happens at All Out, the prospect of seeing Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk on the same night at the same show will go down as a historic moment in professional wrestling.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Colin Tessier