CM Punk lashes out at a fan cheering fellow AEW star on Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently lambasted a fan chanting Colt Cabana's name during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's show, Punk signed the contract for a world championship rematch against Jon Moxley at All Out. It is no secret that The Second City Saint has real-life heat with Cabana. He recently called out Hangman Page for a match after the latter mentioned the 42-year-old is one of his promos before Double or Nothing.

Recent reports have suggested that Punk played a significant role in Cabana's absence from AEW programming. Tony Khan was allegedly about to cut the former Dark Order member from the roster, but The Young Bucks convinced him to alter his decision.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, a fan was heard chanting Colt Cabana's name during the contract signing segment. The gesture seemingly didn't go down well with the former world champion as he said:

"I got 16 screws in my foot, which is 16 more times than this fat guy has ever gotten screwed in his life," said Punk.

Punk recently lost to Jon Moxley in a world title unification match during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. But he will have a chance to avenge his loss on September 4 in Chicago.

AEW star CM Punk comments on his controversial promo about Hangman Page

The Second City Saint has delivered some controversial promos across WWE and AEW over the years. He recently called out Hangman Page for a match that allegedly wasn't a part of the plan. After The Anxious Millennial Cowboy failed to respond, Punk labeled him a 'coward.'

Speaking to Sports Illustrated about the segment which dived straight into the controversy, Punk explained the motive behind his comments:

"It can be magic. I'm trying to sell tickets to the live events," said Punk. "Twitter is a bunch of people that don't really care about your opinion. They want to find like-minded opinions that share their worldview. I'm trying to tell stories, sell tickets, and get people to tune in on Dynamite. It makes the second year all that more exciting. Seeing all the business metrics tick upward, that's why I was brought here."

CM Punk's recent match against Moxley had an unexpected ending as the latter emerged victorious within minutes, taking advantage of the former's foot injury. It remains to be seen if he can regain his world title at AEW's biggest event of the year on Sunday.

