"I'm trying to sell tickets"- CM Punk sheds light on the motive behind his controversial promo on former AEW World Champion

CM Punk has reflected on the business-driven motive of his recent controversial promo on Hangman Page.

The alleged real-life strife between CM Punk and Hangman Page recently emerged on AEW Dynamite. The former UFC fighter took an off-script detour to call out Hangman Page in front of his hometown crowd.

The Chicago native had some harsh words for the Dark Order member, which many deemed unnecessary.

However, many were supportive of Punk's stance, given Page's distasteful remarks ahead of their match at Double Or Nothing in May 2022.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, CM Punk addressed his flaming promo on Hangman Page, citing the lack of spontaneity in pro-wrestling:

"I don't write stuff [down ahead of time], I just talk. That's one of the biggest things that's missing from pro wrestling. It's letting people go out there and talk if they know what they're doing. It can be magic. I'm trying to sell tickets to the live events," said Punk. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The former WWE Champion further spoke about the social media splashes and his intent for Tony Khan's promotion:

"Twitter is a bunch of people that don't really care about your opinion. They want to find like-minded opinions that share their worldview. I'm trying to tell stories, sell tickets, and get people to tune in on Dynamite." It makes the second year all that more exciting. Seeing all the business metrics tick upward, that's why I was brought here," he added.

Jim Cornette slammed Hangman Page for rubbing CM Punk the wrong way

Hangman Page's choice of words for CM Punk ahead of Double Or Nothing didn't sit right with many fans.

Despite being a babyface, The Millennial Cowboy vibed off a heelish chord, indirectly firing shots at the latter's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

Speaking on the official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette lashed out at Hangman Page for taking liberties with Punk in the first place:

"Where do these guys get their balls from? They think they're over because Tony Khan doesn't tell them what to do. But when they get talent out there that know what to do and they can't follow instructions, they need to either follow or get the f**k out of the way. I guess we got Page out of the way for right now," said Cornette.

The animosity between the two beloved babyfaces could spell riveting storylines down the line. It will be interesting to witness Hangman Page's next AEW appearance and how their rivalry story unfolds ahead.

