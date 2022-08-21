"He's got two more fights in UFC" - Wrestling legend bets on CM Punk to thrash former AEW World Champion in a real fight

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk holds the credibility to annihilate Hangman Adam Page in a real fight.

The alleged real-life issues between CM Punk and Hangman Page took an ugly turn in West Virginia. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw the former WWE champion go off-script to call out Hangman for a title rematch.

The Chicago native went on to belittle the hometown lad, which many believed to be unnecessary.

However, many opined that Punk had just balanced the books, given Page's choice of words ahead of their match at Double Or Nothing in May.

Speaking on the official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette lashed out at Hangman Page for rubbing CM Punk the wrong way:

"Where do these guys get their balls from? They don't have a firm grasp of their status in the community or in the wrestling pecking order. They think they're over because Tony Khan doesn't tell them what to do. But when they get talent out there that know what to do and they can't follow instructions, they need to either follow or get the f**k out of the way. I guess we got Page out of the way for right now," said Cornette. [From 12:03-12:34]

The wrestling veteran further opined that Hangman is no match for the former UFC fighter in a real fight:

"If Page is a cowboy, let him bulldog Punk. A lot of people say well Punk couldn't fight in the UFC. Well, he's got two more fights in UFC than Adam Page has, which is two. He's done the training and he's got a little bit of f**king technique. So if I was going to place some money on somebody's head in a fight between CM Punk and Adam Page, I'm not betting on the guy wearing butterflies on his crotch," he added. [From 12:36-13:04]

Jim Cornette decodes CM Punk's mindset for calling out Hangman Page

The two babyfaces engaged in a nasty verbal exchange ahead of their match at Double or Nothing. However, Page's off-color words for the former WWE champion left a sour taste.

The Millennial Cowboy didn't hold anything back against Punk, Page reportedly indirectly referred to the latter's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette analyzed CM Punk's mindset before wielding the microphone on Dynamite:

"When you double-cross somebody on live television to get the advantage, whether it's verbal or physical, how do you trust that person again? If that's the case, if Punk had wanted to make a f**king issue out of it, he could've said 'The little weasley bastard double-crosses me on live national television, who's to say he won't do it again?" said Cornette.

Punk's blistering promo has left fans wondering what lies ahead for the two rivals. Many believe that the animosity between the two could result in interesting storylines down the line.

