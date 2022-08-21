"How do you trust that person again?" - Former WWE personality on CM Punk going into business for himself on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette weighed in on CM Punk's mindset for going ballistic on Hangman Page in the latest edition of Dynamite.

CM Punk recently dished out yet another nuclear promo of his pro-wrestling career. The reigning AEW World Champion went off script to call out Hangman Page for a match right there. It's worth noting that Page was unaware of the commotion in the arena, given the unplanned twist.

The Chicago native had some harsh words for the hometown lad, which many deemed to be uncalled-for.

However, many sided with Punk to set the record straight, given Page's choice of words ahead of their match at Double Or Nothing in May.

Speaking on the official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette decoded Punk's stand-point on his alleged real-life issues with Page:

"When you double-cross somebody on live television to get the advantage, whether it's verbal or physical, how do you trust that person again? If that's the case, if Punk had wanted to make a f**king issue out of it, he could've said 'The little weasley bastard that nobody ever heard of two years ago, he double-crosses me on live national television, who's to say he won't do it again on live national pay-per-view?'" said Cornette. [From 11:17-11:46]

The wrestling veteran further attributed Punk's credibility to having the upper hand in the situation:

"So f**k you Tony [Khan]. Get a replacement for me because I'm the money match, not the f**king idiot that you thought would be a good champion he pent two years tap-dancing with Twinkle Toes [Kenny Omega]," he added. [From 11:46-11:59]

The veteran journalist believes CM Punk wants an apology from Hangman Page

Hangman Page's heel-esque promo on CM Punk ahead of Double or Nothing created quite a stir. The Millennial Cowboy fired some harsh shots at the former UFC fighter, indirectly referring to the latter's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that the former WWE champion was livid and wanted an apology from Hangman:

"The gist of it is Hangman was upset with CM Punk and he used that as part of his promo to build up the pay-per-view. Punk was very angry about that and he has been angry about it ever since and so he came out and he did what he did. Punk wants Hangman to apologise for that promo," said Alvarez.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Punk and Page are two of the most beloved babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. The Pipebomber's controversial promo has undoubtedly added to the intrigue, and fans are excited to know what lies ahead. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

