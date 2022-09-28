"I think CM Punk is gonna sue them" - WWE veteran thinks the former World Champion could take legal action following AEW's internal investigation after the backstage brawl (Exclusive)

CM Punk's AEW status is still unknown, but WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the former World Champion will likely sue Tony Khan in the wake of the internal investigation.

AEW All Out 2022 might forever be remembered for the infamous backstage brawl instead of the groundbreaking return of MJF or even Punk's victory over Jon Moxley. Despite this, the news keeps spilling in on the topic and the eventual fate of the stars involved.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell explained why he believes that Punk is done with AEW.

"I don’t think so. I don’t think he cares either. There’s a guy that cares about the money, so he wants to buy out and they can actually fight that and probably tie him up in court because I think Tony Khan has a lot more money than CM Punk has," Mantell said. [04:13 onward]

Mantell continued, claiming that he believes the former World Champion will sue AEW and explained why he believes that.

"I think CM Punk is gonna sue them. For some reason, I don’t know why I think that, but he didn’t have any hesitation to sue Colt Cabana and now he sees a billionaire over there. And if he sues him maybe he’ll do a settlement early? I hope not .The Bucks, I don’t see them. [Punk] is really a wildcard, but the fans have stopped talking about him, The Bucks, so it’s water under the dam." [04:36 onward]

Dutch Mantell is not the only WWE legend who believes that the drama behind the All Out backstage brawl has blown over. A Hall of Famer recently detailed why he believes The Elite and Punk's absences haven't affected Dynamite or Rampage.

CM Punk was recently spotted in public for the first time since being suspended by AEW

Ever since their fateful backstage brawl, CM Punk as well as The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have not been mentioned in AEW at all. This has led to further speculation on their status, especially since all the stars have gone almost completely radio silent.

A fan recently shared an image of herself alongside CM Punk after she spotted the star in public. Notably, the former World Champion had some kind of brace around his arm, most likely due to his reported injury.

ev🕯 @cmsapphic NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM https://t.co/VLL3wAmkRS

With Punk's recent appearance, could the internal AEW investigation be nearing an end? If so, will the veteran, as Dutch speculates, sue Tony Khan, or will all parties come to a compromise for the betterment of fans?

