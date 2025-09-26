  • home icon
  • CM Punk, Mustafa Ali and other stars react to AEW star Buddy Matthews' personal announcement

CM Punk, Mustafa Ali and other stars react to AEW star Buddy Matthews' personal announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 26, 2025 19:14 GMT
CM Punk and Buddy Matthews
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com and AEW's X account)

Buddy Matthews recently made a personal announcement. CM Punk, Mustafa Ali, and other stars have reacted to this announcement.

Buddy Matthews has been a mainstay on AEW TV for the past couple of years. He was on the verge of a massive singles push earlier this year. However, he suffered an injury during his entrance at Grand Slam Australia. Since then, he has been out of action. Amid this absence, he took to social media to announce the launch of his new gym.

"We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!"
Check out his post here:

Following this announcement, Diamante and Mustafa Ali commented on the former AEW champion's post while Rhea Ripley and CM Punk liked his post. Check out their reactions below:

Screengrab of a few stars&#039; reactions (source: Buddy Matthews&#039; Instagram account)
Screengrab of a few stars' reactions (source: Buddy Matthews' Instagram account)

CM Punk seemingly fired a shot at AEW recently

While CM Punk liked Buddy Matthews' post, there are plenty of people within AEW with whom he has had issues, which led to his departure from the company. Therefore, he wastes no opportunity to fire some shots at his previous employer.

Speaking on ESPN's Pardon My Take, Punk opened up about working with people he dislikes, claiming that business is built on trust. He also mentioned working with people who will try to double-cross him, which is what happened when Hangman Page allegedly went off script during one of their promo segments.

“If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. The business is built on trust. If somebody is going to try and double-cross me, that’s a whole different problem, but I work with professionals who aren’t going to do that because I think they do realize if they do that, there’s going to be some sort of a problem. I’m not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don’t like me. Some of them I don’t care for. That’s the magic, and the line we get to weave in and out,” Punk said. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

It will be interesting to see what's next for CM Punk in WWE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
