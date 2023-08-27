CM Punk pays tribute to John Cena and multiple WWE legends at AEW All In

CM Punk successfully retained his 'Real' World Championship in a bloody match against ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe. However, during the bout, The Second City Saint paid tribute to many WWE stars.

Samoa Joe and CM Punk have had incredible rivalries for almost 20 years, dating back to their Ring of Honor days. The recent issues between Punk and Joe sparked after The Best in the World defeated The Samoan Submission Machine to move up in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals.

During his match at All In, Punk pulled out all the tools in an attempt to put Samoa Joe to sleep and used some of the moves of WWE legends, notably John Cena, Terry Funk, and Hulk Hogan.

Punk dropped Joe with the side-slam used by John Cena before he hit the five-knuckle shuffle, then hit the infamous running leg drop, the finisher of the legendary Hulk Hogan.

The move that finally paid off was the Pepsi Plunge, which Punk hadn't used in a long time to defeat Samoa Joe and retain the 'Real' World Championship.