CM Punk reacts to AEW star Mercedes Mone's major announcement

AEW star Mercedes Mone is on a high again as she is set to challenge for yet another championship next week at Grand Slam Mexico. The CEO currently holds the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and the EWA Women's Title. She recently won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament belt. The news of her going after another title has now garnered a reaction from WWE Superstar CM Punk.

The match was officially announced by Tony Khan after The CEO confronted CMLL star Zeuxis backstage last night and issued a challenge for the CMLL World Women’s Championship. Shortly after Khan's announcement, the CMLL Instagram page shared a screenshot of an X post from Mone.

“5Beltz… Moné doesn’t want to wait till #AEWAllInTexas to win another title… So next week at Grand Slam: Mexico, I want to challenge for the CMLL World Women’s Championship,'' she wrote.

CMLL's IG post attracted the attention of The Second City Saint, who responded with a like.

While Punk and Mone don't have a direct professional relationship, they are among the stars who've worked for both WWE and Tony Khan's promotion.

Nyla Rose takes shots at Mercedes Mone amid AEW absence

Nyla Rose, who has not appeared on All Elite Wrestling television since late 2024, took jabs at Mercedes Mone today on social media. Rose was addressing The CEO's antics during the promotion's Summer Blockbuster event.

At Summer Blockbuster, the TBS Champion joined the commentary team during Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart and was once again seen eating a steak.

Reacting to the same, Nyla Rose took to X and took shots at the 33-year-old.

“She['s] out here eating bricks again,” she wrote.

Following the match, Mone entered the ring and launched an attack on her All In 2025 opponent, Toni Storm.

While there is no update on Nyla Rose's return, it will be interesting to see if her comments set up a future angle with The CEO.

