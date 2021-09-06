CM Punk gives honest opinion on Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole AEW debuts

CM Punk won his first pro-wrestling match in seven years and was elated, but when asked about Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole's debuts during the media scrum, Punk honestly responded: he got "a b**ner" watching that. He further said:

"I feel everybody has their own journey, their own story and their own experiences where we used to work but I heard him say it. I left and I don't got a lot of good things to say. He (Bryan) left and he said he loved the place. What does it mean that you love that place and you still don't want to be there. You want to be here. I think that speaks volumes. Adam Cole is a guy that I never wrestled. I know I'm going to, some time. I look forward to. Daniel Bryan is a guy I have wrestled. And I feel it's somewhere down the line."

IN THE SAME NIGHT AT #AEWALLOUT!



ADAM COLE AND BRYAN DANIELSON ARE ALL ELITE!



[ Order the replay on #FITE: https://t.co/9dCTNH3gkf ] pic.twitter.com/UF6CV5aPuy — FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2021

CM Punk said he's really happy right now, and the possibilities for his list of opponents are endless in AEW.

CM Punk beat Darby Allin in his first pro-wrestling match in seven years

CM Punk defeated Darby Allin earlier in the night with a GTS but shook Darby's hand for a well-fought match as a sign of respect. He did the same with Sting, which was an ad-lib moment.

CM Punk says that Sting shaking his hand wasn't something planned. #aewallout — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

During the media scrum, CM Punk also spoke on Darby's abilities inside the ring. He said:

"I thought Darby was a great start, because he's a great opponent. Fans love him and I thought we did a great job of not trying to sway that."

It will certainly be interesting to see where Punk goes from here.

If you're using the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh