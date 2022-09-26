"I would throw the first punch" - Wrestling veteran justifies CM Punk's reported actions during the post-All Out brawl

CM Punk's infamous post-All-Out backstage brawl has continued to spark new stories in the given weeks since the pay-per-view. During a recent podcast, a wrestling veteran explained how he would justify the former World Champion's reported actions.

So far, the most recent reports surrounding the actual details of the brawl have only gone as far as to confirm who was all present. While it's largely believed that CM Punk threw the first punch, it is not yet known under what circumstances that might or might not have been.

While speaking on the latest Keepin' It 100 podcast episode, Konnan and Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) justified CM Punk's reported actions if the veteran was outnumbered.

"It does sound like a five on two situation, if there were five guys on Punk and Ace Steel then, I don’t know, if you feel intimidated and you think something’s going down – I would throw the first punch. But we don’t – I still don’t know exactly what happened," Gilbertti said. (0:30 onward).

Konnan then chimed in, taking his co-host's side into the matter.

"Of course you have to swing, what are you going to do? Sit there and take it?" Konnan stated. (01:22 onward).

Another wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled an older conversation he had with CM Punk, and shared how he wishes the veteran could simply be happier at the end of the day.

Konnan now believes that Tony Khan might just keep CM Punk around and fire The Elite once the dust settles

The post-All-Out brawl has undeniably divided the AEW fanbase, with many fans either firmly siding with either Punk or The Elite. While the most vocal social media posts seem to suggest a lean towards The Elite being salvaged, Konnan shared how someone might have changed their mind.

During an earlier episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan detailed something crucial that Nick Hausman told him during a private discussion.

"He [Nick] said, 'I think it's the Elite' and he was saying that he thought Tony was there, he never cut off Punk's mic, he kinda knew Punk was gonna say that... He never said 'Hey knock it off' or 'I don't think we need to go there', cut off the mic. And he is a real big Punk fan, that's who he wanted from the very beginning, and I was thinking to myself that is kinda true..." (7:35 - 8:15)

While there's no indication of CM Punk's future with AEW, Tony Khan might rather opt to choose what's best for his business instead of fan opinions.

Unfortunately, no sources can predict the ultimate outcome as of now, so fans will simply have to be patient.

