CM Punk reunites with multiple AEW stars amid WWE absence

CM Punk has been away from in-ring action for a while but that has not kept him from being active. He recently reunited with multiple AEW stars that he knows from his time working with the company.

Punk has been in rehab after injuring his triceps at the Royal Rumble in January of this year. Since then, he has been seen a lot in commentary and cutting promos a few weeks back on RAW. Photos have now emerged of him meeting up with some AEW stars.

The Second City Saint recently caught up with Danhausen, Mark Henry, and his son Jacob Henry. That should not come as a surprise, given that he is still hugely respected in wrestling circles.

It is great to see that CM Punk’s unceremonious firing from AEW has not affected his friendships with many people still working there.

Ricky Starks opens up about his canceled match against CM Punk

AEW star Ricky Starks has a very big regret regarding CM Punk. Punk and Starks were set for a massive match at All Out after they both butted heads in 2023.

Things were looking good for them to have a match and a long rivalry, but that did not come to fruition after Punk got fired in September 2023. Starks has expressed his frustration that his rivalry with the WWE star was not long.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, he said:

"Obviously, I was frustrated. I was definitely frustrated because I must have done something bad in my past life cause I just feel like, I don't want to say it's bad luck, but man, just tough breaks after break, you know what I'm saying? That's just what it feels like... I wish it didn't happen like that; it would have been interesting to see how the Punk match would have turned out in that environment but obviously it's still in my head... It s*cks, it really does s*ck."

It would have been interesting to see what could have happened had the two stars had a prolonged rivalry.

