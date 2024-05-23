Disappointing news for CM Punk fans - Reports

Those hoping to see CM Punk show up at WWE King And Queen of the Ring on Saturday shouldn't get their hopes up. A new report has shed light on his potential status for the high-profile event.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been recuperating from a triceps injury, which has forced him to miss multiple premium live events this year. However, he has continued to make sporadic appearances on Monday Night RAW to build up his heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre.

That said, PWInsider Elite has learned that CM Punk is not expected to fly to the Middle East for either SmackDown or the Saudi Arabia spectacle on May 25.

According to the report, the Chicago native will be in Philadelphia on Friday to resume his commentary duties for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Punk was nearing his in-ring return and could face McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland.

With The Scottish Warrior staking his claim at Damian Priest's title, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think that the two men will slug it out at Clash at the Castle next month.

The Scotsman has previously teased the idea of facing The Best in the World at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Will CM Punk get medically cleared in time for the marquee show? Only time will tell.