Updated timeline for CM Punk's return; may get a huge title match at upcoming event - Reports

CM Punk is arguably one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE at the moment. The Best in the World is currently in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW.

Punk and Drew were drafted to the red brand during the recent WWE Draft. Last week on RAW, the Second City Saint called out The Scottish Warrior live on TV and asked the latter to face him like a man. However, McIntyre was out of the building and did not show up. Punk threatened his adversary with physical violence the next time they crossed paths.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Punk may be close to making an in-ring return to the Stamford-based promotion. He pointed out that the 45-year-old star had his surgery at the end of January 2024 and should probably be in good shape to compete in the ring by July, August, or September at the least.

Meltzer also mentioned that Punk could be ready to return by SummerSlam 2024 and he could face Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event. He stated an alternative that if The Straight Edge Superstar could not make it to the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, WWE could have the same match a month later.

Drew McIntyre called out CM Punk on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre walked out to respond to CM Punk. He insulted the Second City Saint for being a constant disappointment to fans.

The Scottish Warrior reprimanded the WWE Universe for buying into Punk's gimmicks time after time when all he had ever done was disappoint them. Drew even called fans stupid who were supporting CM Punk.

Drew was then interrupted by Damian Priest. The current World Heavyweight Champion fired some shots at McIntyre for not getting over his loss at WrestleMania XL in a little over five minutes. He even granted The Scottish Warrior a title shot in the future when he would get medically cleared to compete.

