Drew McIntyre sends a message after saying CM Punk looked like a "drug addict" on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has recently sent a message after his promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he took massive shots at CM Punk, going as far as to say the latter looked like a "drug addict."

Though both the Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior have been out with injuries, this has not stopped WWE from building their feud. The rivalry is arguably the best part of the Stamford-based promotion's programming today and has given fans countless memorable promo exchanges and segments. Even on this week's episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre brought his A-game when he cut a searing promo on CM Punk.

McIntyre kicked off the red brand's show, where he spoke about how the Best in the World often broke the trust of fans who put their faith in him.

At one point, he even said that CM Punk looked like a "drug addict" and added that the people who still looked up to him were "stupid." Following his promo, Drew McIntyre doubled down on his comments and further took shots at Punk's fans on X/Twitter.

"You buy all the cr*p he spews. You trust him when all he’s done is betray your trust. I don’t like to call people stupid. But if you’re a CM Punk fan you’re stupid," Drew McIntyre shared.

It remains to be seen when Punk and McIntyre get medically cleared as a match between them is sure to bring the house down whenever it happens.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will soon get a shot at Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship

After he was done talking about CM Punk on the latest episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre said his sights were set on Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. The Judgment Day member soon came out and confronted The Scottish Warrior, saying his obsession with the Second City Saint was getting in the way of other important things in his life.

Priest added that it was Drew's own fault that led to him losing the World Heavyweight Championship in minutes at WrestleMania XL after the former cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. In the end, however, Damian Priest agreed to give The Scottish Warrior a shot at his title when he was medically cleared to compete in the ring.

