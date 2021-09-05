CM Punk reveals what Christian Cage told him backstage in AEW

CM Punk has revealed that Christian Cage had a message for him when they had a discussion backstage at AEW.

CM Punk returned for another round with Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette as they discussed him being in AEW and all the opportunities and challenges that come with it.

When asked about the locker room, Punk said that there were a lot of familiar faces. The conversation turned to stars like Christian and Edge getting second chances after injury.

Renee inquired if the former multi-time WWE World Champion has had discussions with Christian about returning to the ring after a long layoff. Punk said that they talked about the younger talent. CM Punk said:

"I said, hey, there's a lot of young kids out here and he was very sincere. We did a, 'send them home happy thing' and he was legit, he was like, it's big you're here. I was like, 'no, no, no' and we talked backstage and he's like, 'it's a big deal you're here. He's like there are kids here that are super excited about me and you being here and I think we can lead by example. And I was like, I'm with you, dude."

Christian Cage sums up how all of us feel about CM Punk returning to wrestling.#AEW pic.twitter.com/CCZsgY4Cjk — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) August 28, 2021

CM Punk further said that guys like him, Christian, and (maybe) Daniel Bryan would lead by example, and their style would be collaborative as opposed to dictatorial. In a sense, Punk said they would offer input and suggestions rather than impose their perspective on the younger talent.

CM Punk said Sting was excited to work with him

CM Punk, who is working with Darby Allin, has spoken of the positive experience in the locker room and revealed that Sting was excited to work with him in an earlier interview. He said:

"I had Sting come up to me today and tell me that he's excited to work with me. He wished that he got to work with me, you know, back in his day. That's my legacy, man," CM Punk said.

CM Punk is all set to take on Darby Allin at All Out. Will it be the first of many wins for Punk in AEW? We'll have to tune in and find out.

Edited by Daniel Wood