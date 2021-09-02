"He’s a big deal" - CM Punk on the rumors of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW

Hot off the heels of CM Punk's AEW arrival, rumors of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) debuting this Sunday at All Out continue to intensify.

CM Punk certainly stoked those flames last week on AEW Dynamite when he asked the fans to have a little bit of patience regarding the popular "Yes" chants that they serenaded Punk with in Milwaukee.

This week CM Punk sat down with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to talk about all things AEW. When the subject of Bryan Danielson's potential arrival to the company came up, Punk said that Bryan is someone he wants to wrestle with again soon.

“That’s somebody that I look at and I go, man wrestling him was always fun,” CM Punk said. “It was never a headache and God I would like to do that again. I would like to do that again soon. It’s a big deal. The guy was in the WrestleMania main event. He’s freshly removed from television. He’s a big deal. He’s a very, very big deal and I think that signals to pro wrestling fans that this is the place to be. This is what I want to watch.”

CM Punk answers question everyone wants to know about A.J. Lee https://t.co/R5zWK67Khd pic.twitter.com/uL3FeIHsqM — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 1, 2021

Could CM Punk wrestle Bryan Danielson at Arther Ashe in New York City?

With CM Punk saying he wants to wrestle Bryan Danielson soon, how quickly should AEW pull the trigger?

While some might suggest holding it off until AEW Full Gear in November, there is certainly an argument that could be made to hold it in New York City in a few weeks at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the Grand Slam special of AEW Dynamite.

Regardless of when it takes place, rest assured this match is certainly going to happen. It's not a matter of if, but a matter of when.

Are you excited to see Bryan Danielson join All Elite Wrestling? Besides CM Punk, who would you like to see him face? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Daniel Wood