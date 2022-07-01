AEW World Champion CM Punk's untimely injury reportedly nixed major trios match involving two former WWE Superstars

Tony Khan's AEW was plotting a feud between CM Punk and NJPW star Will Ospreay before the former's injury announcement.

After Punk registered a huge win over Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing, he suffered an injury requiring immediate surgery. The incident ruled him out of the Forbidden Door PPV, which took place last Sunday. Though nothing was revealed about the injury, Dave Meltzer seemingly confirmed that Punk had foot surgery.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer disclosed that Khan had initially planned for Punk & FTR to face Will Ospreay & Aussie Open on a Rampage episode (June 10). Trent Beretta replaced Punk in that feud.

It was also reported that the original idea would've sparked a rivalry between the AEW World Champion and Ospreay but needed a lengthy storyline as Khan had already set Orange Cassidy as Ospreay's opponent for Forbidden Door.

Punk, whose return date is yet to be confirmed, was replaced by Jon Moxley at the PPV as the latter defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Bill Apter comments on CM Punk's injury

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter commented on Punk's injury, saying he was moved to hear the news and wanted to know about the frequency of the title defense in the promotion:

"CM Punk's honest announcement about being injured was highly moving. I want to know if AEW has some sort of official ruling about how often a title needs to be defended."

Jon Moxley is the current AEW Interim Champion in Punk's absence. It remains to be seen how the stars will be booked when the 43-year-old returns.

