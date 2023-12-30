CM Punk's lawyer breaks silence on Tony Khan's "fearing for his life" comments against the WWE Superstar

Despite the success of the All In 2023 pay-per-view in terms of in-ring action, the event etched its name in the history books for the backstage incident that ensued between CM Punk and Jack Perry, leading to a brawl. The details of the incident leaked into the media and showed AEW in a negative spotlight.

As a result, CM Punk was terminated and Perry was indefinitely suspended by the company. Before the September 2, 2023, episode of Collision, Tony Khan issued an official statement regarding CM Punk's termination from AEW due to the incident at All In. In his statement, the CEO of the Jacksonville-based company said that he felt that his security, safety, and life were in danger during the incident.

CM Punk's lawyer recently broke his silence on Tony Khan's comments about The Second City Saint. Speaking on the most recent edition of Rumor & Innuendo, Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, was asked about Khan's statement.

"He's welcome to comment on however he felt about whatever," Stephen P. New said. [H/t Fightful]

Here's what TK said during the announcement:

After being fired from Tony Khan's promotion, The Straight Edge Superstar made a triumphant return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view amidst huge fanfare.

Damien Priest's story has been impacted by CM Punk's return; according to Konnan

The Judgement Day, which consists of Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, has dominated RAW programming for the last year and established itself as the topmost heel faction in WWE following The Bloodline's cooling off.

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion, and Damien Priest and Finn Balor are the Undisputed World Tag Team Champions. In addition, Priest also holds the Money In The Bank briefcase, which entitles him with the opportunity to challenge for the World Title at any time.

Konnan believes that Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion led to WWE shifting its focus to the Punk-Rollins feud from the Priest-Rollins feud as the former had a better story behind it. Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the veteran said The Archer of Infamy would have to wait for his turn.

"The problem is if they were gonna do him and Rollins, Punk showed up which is a more interesting story than Priest and Rollins. And right now they wanna cash in on Punk vs. Rollins. Priest is a main event player. If they keep him busy till it's turn, he could wait." [12:40 - 13:02]

Rey Mysterio comments on CM Punk rivalry coming full circle in WWE. Read the full story here.