Rey Mysterio comments on CM Punk rivalry coming full circle in WWE

CM Punk has had WWE rivalries with several legends, and Rey Mysterio is also on that long and illustrious list. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about his relationship with Punk in and outside the ring.

Punk wrestled his first WWE match in almost nine years at the MSG show and picked up a win over Dominik Mysterio.

Phil Brooks first crossed paths with a young Dom when the latter appeared alongside his father during a WWE angle. CM Punk feuded with Rey Mysterio during his Straight Edge Society days, and, amazingly, his WWE return match was against a grown-up Dominik.

During his recent appearance on Keepin' It 100, Rey Mysterio acknowledged his on-screen rivalry with CM Punk and looked back at when his entire family, including his children, were on WWE TV.

Mysterio commented:

"Of course, Punk was a big rival during the whole Mysterio family on board in WWE, you know, with my daughter's birthday. I don't know; she was six or seven years old at the time, Dom was 13, 14? It's kind of cool to revisit all of that. And now to see the growth, overall, of just the Mysterio family, and how we're all still connected in some way." [From 1:52 onwards]

Rey Mysterio on the heat Dominik is getting in WWE

Dominik Mysterio's phenomenal rise as a heel could not have been possible without his father's contributions to the storyline.

These days, Dom gets nuclear heat every time he steps into the ring or grabs a microphone, and Rey is proud to see his son's development as a performer.

Mysterio also knew that fans were terming it "Dom heat," and only a few wrestlers were getting reactions like the Judgment Day member. Rey Mysterio was aware of AEW's Don Callis also getting the 'Dom Heat' and proceeded to explain why, as a father, seeing his son's recent accomplishments in WWE was just a heartwarming experience.

"I actually was keeping up at the same time that Dom's story was evolving, and Callis was on TV cutting promos as well. Overall, you can only imagine. None of you'll be fathers, right? It's pretty hard for you guys to understand how I feel personally as a father. But to be able to see my son's growth like that in this manner and to still be a part of the business is incredible." [2:58 - 3:32]

