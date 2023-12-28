Dominik Mysterio sends a message to CM Punk after his loss at WWE MSG, mocks The Best in the World

Following his loss to CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter/X to send a message to the former WWE Champion.

At the recently concluded WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Punk competed in his first match since returning to the company. He stepped foot into the ring with "Dirty" Dom, who despite a valiant effort was unable to get one over Punk.

Mysterio mocked Punk by labeling himself 'The Best in the World'. He also posted a series of photos from their match at MSG.

"The best in the world…and CM Punk #JudgmentDay," wrote Mysterio.

Seth Rollins opened up about CM Punk's return to WWE

Seth Rollins recently opened up about CM Punk's return and how he felt about the former WWE Champion's return to the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW during the 2023 recap, Rollins claimed that he underwent a mixture of emotions following Punk's return. Rollins said:

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you hear it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth, I guess is the best way to put it,"

Rollins was visibly irate after Punk's return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. A few weeks ago on RAW, the two men finally came face-to-face, with The Visionary confronting The Best in the World.

Punk has also confirmed his entry into next year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and is gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship held by Rollins. The Best in the World has made it clear that he wants to main event WrestleMania.

