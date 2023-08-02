CM Punk's possible AEW status following All In pay-per-view may disappoint fans

AEW star CM Punk will likely miss a crucial show following All In 2023 due to commitments outside the squared circle.

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to AEW on the debut episode of Collision on June 17, 2023, in his hometown, Chicago, Illinois. Besides being one of the top in-ring performers on the show, The Second City Saint is reportedly also a locker room leader now.

Since its debut, the Saturday night show has produced great matches and equally entertaining segments every week. Punk has been integral to the program's success, as he has consistently contributed to Collision's product in different capacities.

The Second City Saint may miss a crucial episode of Collision in his hometown due to his outside commitments. Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) recently announced the lineup for their MMA events on September 1-2. Punk is scheduled to be the guest commentator for the shows in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on the aforementioned dates.

This means Punk will likely miss the Saturday show following the All In 2023 event, which is also the go-home episode for the All Out pay-per-view.

Here is what the MMA organization announced on its website about Punk's involvement in CFFC 123 and 124:

"Current AEW wrestling superstar and two-time UFC veteran CM Punk calls the action at CFFC 123 and CFFC 124 alongside MixedMartialArts.com editor-in-chief John Morgan on UFC FIGHT PASS."

CM Punk claims to be the "Real" AEW World Champion

On the latest episode of AEW Collison, CM Punk revealed what he had been carrying in his red bag following his comeback. The bag contained the world championship that Punk claimed he had never lost.

As The Second City Saint claimed to be the "Real" AEW World Champion, he was interrupted by Ricky Starks. The 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner mentioned that he was a worthy contender for the gold, as he recently bested the veteran in a one-on-one match.

The two are now set to lock horns for the "Real" world title on Saturday. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be the guest referee for the contest. It remains to be seen who will reign supreme in the high-profile bout on Collision.

