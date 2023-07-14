CM Punk's return already has a massive "false flag"; legend blasts AEW for "tremendous error" with former WWE Champion

CM Punk has not made as big an impact as he would have imagined ever since he came back to AEW. Punk is currently leading the weekend show Collision, and despite his presence, the show has not done well in terms of ratings.

Wrestling legend Disco Inferno shed light on the CM Punk situation on the latest episode of his show K100 w/ Konnan & Disco and said that the former WWE Champion returning to AEW was a mistake.

He said:

“I will say that I was absolutely correct once again, that I was not interested in Punk coming back, because if Punk wasn’t going to come back and do the angle with The Elite, I see that as a false flag. AEW Collision is doing Rampage numbers. The show is basically Rampage. Its easy to miss. Nothing is going on. You can't target a more specific target than doing Punk vs Joe which is for Ring of Honor fans from 20 years ago. Who would be interested in that right now besides bringing back fans from 20 years ago?”

Disco continued:

“You brought him back and immediately just targeted his comeback to your most hardcore part of your fanbase? It’s a tremendous error. He is not interesting, he is not drawing because he is not doing anything that people care about which has been the problem with this guy from day one there.” [From 01:32 to 02:56]

While it is still too soon to agree with the WCW veteran, if AEW and Tony Khan don't come up with anything great from a creative side, CM Punk's second coming will sadly go down as an underwhelming failure.

Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk should take it upon himself to bump up AEW ratings

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was speaking on the latest episode of UnSkripted by Sportskeeda when he suggested that CM Punk should make it his goal to bring in more viewers, given the dwindling ratings of AEW Collision.

Apter said:

“Now that CM Punk has been there for a few weeks, it's almost dependent upon him to raise the rankings, ratings, rather. And some of the shows that he hasn’t been on have been doing OK.” [From 12:44 to 13:10]

Punk is no stranger to bringing in an audience, as he did it successfully during his time with WWE when the company was at its lowest in the early 2010s. His feud with John Cena and especially The Rock garnered worldwide attention and brought in numbers that helped keep WWE in the headlines.