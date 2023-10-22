CM Punk's return could derail WWE's momentum but a legendary manager would take the risk (Exclusive)

The rumors of CM Punk's possible return to WWE are spreading more as we get closer to Survivor Series 2023, which takes place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and a wrestling manager has stated that he would take the risk of signing The Best in the World.

The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell, who has been pretty open while talking about Punk's next move as he believes that the Straight Edge Superstar is WWE-bound.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that signing CM Punk could affect WWE's momentum however, he would be willing to take the risk:

"I would risk it, I really would. I think Punk wants to get back in WWE. When he wasn't there I think he felt left out, forgotten kinda If people want to put it like that but I think it's a good deal for all. They have nothing but bench now and you have to have heels to draw money. If your heels aren't hot, your babyfaces aren't hot. So if you look at what they got Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Gunther, and The Judgement Day. So when you got your half card hot, you just fill in now." [7:00-18:05]

Dutch Mantell advises WWE Hall of Famer Sting to stop attempting risky dives

AEW veteran Sting announced this past week on Dynamite that he will be officially retiring from in-ring competition next year at AEW Revolution. Wrestling manager Dutch Mantell spoke on the segment while also pointing out the risky moves Sting does for his age at this point of his career.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran gave some advice to The Icon:

"It was okay. People liked it. They like to see Sting. He said in there that he's not made for some kinds of matches. I tell you what he's not made for - diving off ladders on the tables. That almost killed him - and it had to be his idea to do that. And I think the people felt a little sorry for him, really. He is trying to do stuff that he really wouldn't be doing back in his prime." [1:34 - 1:37]

