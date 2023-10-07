CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since his release from AEW at All In 2023. Fans are eager to know his next move, which is likely to be WWE, according to rumors. However, recent reports suggest that the return may happen at Royal Rumble instead of Survivor Series this year in Chicago.

Earlier today, a lot of reports came out claiming that CM Punk was in talks with WWE for a comeback, and according to Haus of Wrestling, Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023 is a "safe bet."

However, a recent report by PWInsider reveals that WWE sources have suggested that Punk's return at the Royal Rumble 2024 would be much greater than at Survivor Series later this year.

A return at the Royal Rumble 2024 will be interesting as the Straight Edge Superstar's last appearance at a WWE PLE/PPV was 10 years ago at the Royal Rumble 2014.

Former WWE star wants CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling

CM Punk is one of the hottest free agents currently, and two IMPACT Wrestling stars have spoken about wanting the former AEW World Champion in their company.

Speaking to Battle and Eli on the Battleground podcast, Zachary Wentz spoke about The Straight Edge Superstar.

"CM Punk was one of my favorite wrestlers ever. I can't tell you how many shirts I had, how many times I dressed up as him. He's what really...not so much brought me back to wrestling because I still loved wrestling, but he was the first guy in a while that I clicked with. I'm from a small town in Ohio, everyone is country or preppy, I'm the punk kid that had piercings. It was one of those things that connected. He was the Voice of the Voiceless. For me, please." [H/T Fightful]

He continued:

"It would help us step everything up if you have that high profile of a guy. It's not just some random dude. He's that high profile. You've seen the results and what happens when he gets on TV. It means more eyes and more opportunity for IMPACT and for all of us to just kill it. Please."

