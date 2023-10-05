Latest on CM Punk's potential WWE return after subtle reference on RAW this week - Reports

The rumor mill has been rife with speculation that CM Punk could return to WWE after his AEW release.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans caught Michael Cole making a subtle CM Punk reference on RAW when he took an excerpt from his first pipebomb during his heyday in ROH.

WWE's play-by-play commentator asserted that he had coined some of Seth Rollins' nicknames and called him a “Manipulator” & “Puppet Master.” Cole added that The Visionary is actually a "puppet" in his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Many feel those labels were a callback to Punk's iconic promo in ROH back in 2005, where he said, "This is my stage, this is my theater. You are my puppets, and I pull those marionette strings."

This was one of many references that WWE made in the last few weeks. Seth Rollins has also called himself "The Best in the World," a moniker that belongs to CM Punk.

Ringside News recently learned that The Second City Saint's potential return isn't on the cards at the moment unless something "drastic" happens. With Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago this year, fans are mulling over the possibility of a feud between Rollins and Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently fueled the rumors of his return, noting that "he's got free time on his hands for the next two months." It will be interesting to see if these teases will lead to his comeback to the promotion after almost a decade.

What did Seth Rollins say about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE?

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins made harsh comments about CM Punk about his infamous tirade at the All Out media scrum in 2022.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, The Visionary called The Straight Edge Superstar a locker room cancer and asked him to stay away from WWE:

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

Punk vs. Rollins has been brewing since the 44-year-old stalwart returned as an analyst for the WWE backstage show on FOX in 2019.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion called out CM Punk many times for a WrestleMania showdown, but he downplayed the idea. Will the match finally come to fruition? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.