5 Signs CM Punk is returning to WWE

CM Punk's departure from AEW following All In set off a chain of movement in pro wrestling. Punk was removed from the promotion, while Jade Cargill joined WWE after her contract expired in September.

Not to be outdone, Edge, now going by his real name, Adam Copeland, provided the next big move when he debuted for AEW at the end of the WrestleDream event.

Most big free-agent moves usually occur at the beginning of a calendar year, but fans have been spoiled over the last two months. CM Punk was heavily linked to WWE immediately following his termination from AEW.

Will he do what was once considered unthinkable and return to WWE? Here are five signs that he might be on his way back to the company.

#5 Some current stars have had positive reactions to a potential return

Montez Ford wouldn't mind sharing the ring if a big name like Punk returned to WWE.

Once CM Punk was let go from AEW, several current WWE stars were asked about potentially working with The Voice of the Voiceless. Many stars chimed in with their opinions, including Montez Ford.

The former tag team champion claimed that if it helped the company generate buzz and make money, he'd welcome that person back.

Some stars weren't as open as Ford, but no one was named in various reports. Many performers in wrestling history, like Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, and others, have been polarizing. If it happens, some stars will be okay with it, while others may avoid the situation.

#4 He was still wrestling at a good level before injuries

A company like AEW wouldn't have crowned a Champion who couldn't go in the ring.

While he wasn't in his prime when he came back to the ring, Punk had competitive matches at the highest level. If he weren't in good enough ring shape, he wouldn't have been in programs for the AEW Championship.

Had CM Punk looked like he had lost several steps, then a return would be less of a talking point. Some athletes hold on until it's too late. Even though he had been out of the ring for nearly seven years, CM Punk still wrestled fluid matches against various opponents.

Punk is over 40, but AJ Styles, Sheamus, John Cena, Chris Jericho, and others are still going strong.

#3 CM Punk's comments after his release sparked debate

For his first post-AEW job, Punk rejoined the commentary team for the CFFC MMA promotion. He had done commentary for the company for many pay-per-views. The company has ties to UFC, as does Punk, and the TKO merger has brought WWE and UFC even closer together.

During his first show back with CFFC, his comments sparked much conversation among wrestling fans. He claimed to have some "free time" over the next two months, alluding to a potential no-compete clause.

The specifics of his termination aren't entirely available to the public, but he wouldn't say something like that out of the blue. He could have been toying with fans or intending to resume wrestling after that free time ended.

#2 Subtle words have been used on WWE TV over the last few weeks

When The Straight Edge Superstar was rumored to be headed to AEW, Darby Allin uttered, "Best in the World," one of Punk's many nicknames. While it wasn't extremely subtle, it was a tease that paid off when he debuted on the inaugural episode of Rampage.

WWE has been doing something similar over the last few weeks. Some fans have claimed it's reminiscent of the White Rabbit teases for Bray Wyatt's WWE return.

The latest hint that got fans abuzz involved a CM Punk promo from years ago. In the promo, he claimed the ring was his stage and that the fans were his puppets. During Seth Rollins' interview with Michael Cole on RAW, the latter claimed that Shinsuke Nakamura played Rollins like a puppet or puppet master.

It could be fans grasping at straws or a sly dig to a promo from someone known for weaving gems on the mic.

#1 He allegedly agreed to leave during his suspension after All Out 2022

Dreams of a WWE return started after the infamous scrum after All Out 2022.

CM Punk's time in AEW was certainly filled with controversy. After winning at All Out in 2022, the former WWE Champion set off a fire that was hard to extinguish.

During the media scrum after the show, he spoke unfavorably about AEW's Executive EVPs, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. He also insulted Hangman Page since those two were tense during their title program.

Tony Khan suspended CM Punk for those comments and a physical altercation with the Elite. Some reports claimed he was willing to leave the company after the incidents. He even reportedly planned to return in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Those things didn't happen, but another firestorm did after he clashed with Jack Perry and others backstage. If he was willing to return to WWE after that, his mind is open to a return. The question is if both sides can reconcile.