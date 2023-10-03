"It’s happening", "He is definitely returning" - WWE Universe spot a potential clue in Michael Cole's cryptic promo during RAW

WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy during the latest episode of RAW as Michael Cole dropped a cryptic promo that set off a wave of speculation among fans.

The spotlight was on Seth Rollins during an interview with Cole, where the latter referred to Rollins as 'A puppet, a manipulator.' Wrestling fans quickly connected the dots to a famous promo by former AEW star CM Punk during his time in ROH in his first-ever pipebomb in 2005.

Punk's iconic words, 'You are my puppets, and I pulled those marionette strings,' echoed through the minds of the fans as they resonated with Cole's reference to Rollins.

The wrestling fans erupted on Twitter as they speculated on the potential return of the Second City Saint to WWE. The fans are even speculating a face-off between Rollins and Punk after this reference on RAW.

Some fans even expressed their desire to witness a potential dream match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Punk recently fired from AEW after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, only time could tell if he would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins does not want CM Punk in the promotion

Seth Rollins minced no words in expressing his disdain for CM Punk's potential WWE comeback. Rollins rejected the idea of the Second City Saint returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

During an interview earlier this year, Rollins shared his thoughts on a potential CM Punk comeback and referred to Punk as a 'cancer.'

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever [...] I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later," Rollins said.

Following his departure from WWE in 2014, CM Punk explored the realm of Mixed Martial Arts by joining UFC. Punk then made a wrestling comeback in 2021 by joining All Elite Wrestling. However, his tenure with Tony Khan's promotion came with various controversies and backstage conflicts, leading to his termination.

Do you want to see a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.