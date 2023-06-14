CM Punk's teammate responds to fan asking why he's "getting all the good shirts"

In a recent Twitter interaction, AEW star Dax Harwood responded to a fan questioning why CM Punk and FTR seem to be "getting all the good shirts."

As AEW Collision approaches, with the highly anticipated main event featuring CM Punk and FTR against Bullet Club Gold members (Jay White, Juice Robinson), and Samoa Joe, the excitement among fans is palpable.

To mark the debut of AEW Collision in Chicago, a unique t-shirt has been released for one day only. This resembles the former WWE Champion's iconic white t-shirt, which has caught the attention of wrestling enthusiasts. However, one curious fan couldn't help but wonder why FTR seemed to be at the forefront of this exciting merchandise release.

Dax Harwood replied, shedding light on the situation. He explained that he is actively involved in creating the shirts and other merchandise.

"Because I’m hands on with the shirts and merch. I pay for all of the outside art that is done and get the artists their money. Because I F**king love wrestling," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes AEW is throwing CM Punk "under the bus"

Punk has been absent from the wrestling ring for almost ten months. He last competed at All Out 2022, where he captured the world championship by defeating Jon Moxley.

In a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Nash said AEW of being unfair to Punk, stating that they were undermining his drawing power without any evidence of him negatively impacting ticket sales.

"They're throwing Phil [Brooks] under the bus like 'Oh, he can't draw.' It's not like he's costing you ticket sales."

Nash was also confident that CM Punk would eventually return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Never for one moment did I ever think he wasn't going to show up," Kevin Nash said.

Despite the controversy following the 'brawl-out,' fans await AEW Collision, which promises an electrifying showdown.

