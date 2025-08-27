CM Punk's WWE run could be replicated by AEW veteran joining Triple H's roster, points out legend (Exclusive)

A particular AEW veteran has been making headlines amid rumors of his WWE return. Wrestling legend Vince Russo thinks the potential run will not work out well if the veteran does the same things as CM Punk.

The veteran being talked about, Chris Jericho, has yet to comment on his pro wrestling future. If he does make the switch, though, many believe he would have a similar return as CM Punk. However, Vince Russo believes that this would add nothing to the active scene.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said the following about the matter:

"You'd be going down the same exact road CM Punk's going down. You're gonna book him in matches and what?" [From 2:16 onwards]

You can check out the full video below.

Vince Russo wants Chris Jericho to take on a GM role in WWE

According to Vince Russo, Jericho would be much more impactful in a managerial role than as an active wrestler. On the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Jericho, as a heel GM, would shake things up in a stagnant scene. He said:

"The only value I would see with Jericho in the WWE, and I do think there is a need there, is in like an authority role. As an active wrestler man, I don't know if he brings anything to the table at this point. But if you really wanna shake things up and really have a GM that means something and make that GM part of the storyline? I think he would be absolutely great for that."

Jericho has a lot of experience in the pro wrestling business. Adding that to his amazing mic skills, he could work well in the current landscape. It remains to be seen if he will make the jump anytime soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

