"Most perfect match I’ve probably ever had” - CM Punk confesses his bout with former RAW Tag Team Champion is his personal favorite 

CM Punk recently stated that his match with Dax Harwood was the most "perfect" bout he has had in his AEW career.

Back on Dynamite's March 23rd episode, The Second City Saint and Harwood competed in the night's opening contest. While Punk predictably walked away with the win, the former AEW Tag Team Champion gave it his all, coming within inches of winning the match on several occasions.

Also, considering both Punk and Harwood are self-proclaimed fans of Bret Hart, the bout also featured many spots reminiscent of what the WWE legend used to pull off back in his day. The Straight Edge Superstar opened up about the match in a soon-to-be-released interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

CM Punk stated that he was trying to create the same feeling he had after wrestling Dax Harwood in all his subsequent matches. He went as far as to say that the clash was the most "perfect" he has ever had.

"That’s the dragon I’m now chasing. I’m trying to replicate that feeling I had after that match [against Dax Harwood]. I never, ever say this, but to me that was the most perfect match I’ve probably ever had,” said CM Punk.

CM Punk will main event AEW Double or Nothing 2022

While Punk has had several marquee matches in All Elite Wrestling, arguably his biggest bout will go down at Double or Nothing 2022, where he challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. In recent weeks, the two performers have had heated promo exchanges.

However, on this week's edition of Dynamite, their rivalry escalated to unforeseen levels, culminating in Page attacking Punk. It'll be interesting to see how Hangman Page and CM Punk's character dynamics come into play at the pay-per-view, with high chances of either of them turning heel.

It's safe to say that despite the unpredictability surrounding its outcome, both performers could have a title match for the ages on May 29th.

