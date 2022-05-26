AEW Dynamite Results: Wardlow vs. former WWE star in Steel Cage Match; Top star returns after 27 months; major title defended (May 25th, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is the go-home show to the upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing2022. Several matches have been announced for the show, including Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm as part of the coveted Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Apart from that, Jon Moxley, Wardlow, FTR, and more would also be in action.

Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage Match on AEW Dynamite

Shawn Spears began attacking Wardlow even before the latter could be uncuffed. MJF, the special guest referee, also joined in the attack. Spears and MJF hit a double shoulder block, sending Wardlow face-first into the Steel Cage. Moments later, Mr.Mayhem breaks open his cuffs and begins attacking The Chairman.

Wardlow next hit a Senton on Shawn Spears, but The Salt of the Earth refused to count. Just when the 34-year-old was going for a Powerbomb, MJF attacked him from behind, allowing Spears to hit the C4 for a two count.

Shawn Spears quickly brought chairs into play, but he accidentally ended up hitting MJF on the head with it, knocking him out. Following this, a new referee emerged, and Wardlow dropped Spears with a series of Powerbombs, the final one on top of a steel chair, to secure the win.

Wardlow defeated Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B +

Post-match, Wardlow single-handedly took down security personnel all by himself.

In a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Jericho Appreciation Society assaulted a backstage employee, with Le Champion hitting a fireball in his face.

Tony Schiavone invited both CM Punk and AEW World Champion Hangman Page for their face-off ahead of their match at Double or Nothing 2022.

The Second City Saint made it clear he intended to walk out of the pay-per-view with the World Title across his waist. Hangman Page fired back at his opponent by saying he couldn't take anything away from him. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy then added he wanted to "destroy" and "annihilate" Punk right now. Page, however, said that he couldn't bring himself to do it.

The AEW Champion stated that he had no respect for whatever CM Punk has done since joining the company. In closing, Hangman Page said he would not only be defending his title at Double or Nothing but the whole company against Punk.

CM Punk responded by saying Page spoke in circles and said he had a lot of "misplaced anger." Hangman Page loses his cool and punches Punk, but the latter simply smiles instead of retaliating back on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party on AEW Dynamite

The Mad King began attacking Isiah Kassidy on the entrance ramp even before the match started on AEW Dynamite. Inside the ring, Jon Moxley took care of Marq Quen before tagging in Kingston, working as a well-oiled duo.

Moments later, Quen finally managed to tag in Kassidy, but Moxley quickly took him down with a Lariat. During the commercial break, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston continued to dominate the proceedings. Back to the live broadcast, Isiah Kassidy managed to tag in Marq Quen, who unleashed a flurry of offense.

Private Party took out Mox and The Mad King with a pair of Top Rope Suicidas on the outside. Back in the ring, Marq Quen hit the Shooting Star press on Jon Moxley for a close count. Once Eddie Kingston made his way back into the match, he took care of Marq Quen, allowing Moxley to hit the Paradigm Shift on Isiah Kassidy to secure the momentum-boosting win.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Private Party on AEW Dynamite

Grade - B

Post-match, JAS quickly unleashed an attack on Moxley and Eddie Kingston, but Proud & Powerful and Bryan Danielson came out just in time to even the odds.

FTR (C) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite

Rocky Romero and Cash Wheeler started things in this match on AEW Dynamite with some old-school chain wrestling. Romero quickly applied the Armbreaker on Wheeler, but the latter made it to the ringside and tagged in Dax Harwood. Romero, too, tagged in Beretta, who unleashed a series of chops on Harwood.

Roppongi Vice was in the driver's seat in the match as they isolated Cash Wheeler during the commercial break. Back to the live broadcast, Wheeler finally managed to tag in Dax Harwood, who single-handedly began attacking Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. Harwood hit a trio of Suplexes on Beretta, but Romero interfered and broke up the pinfall.

Roppongi Vice hit a double knee on Hardwood as Wheeler was still recovering on the outside. Dax Harwood got a couple of close pinfall attempts with the Inside Cradle. Romero and Beretta then hit a Strong Zero on Harwood, but Dax Wheeler broke up the pinfall just in time.

Just then, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan interfered and destroyed both FTR and Roppongi Vice and held the ROH Tag Titles to make their intentions clear.

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice on AEW Dynamite ended in disqualification

Grade - A -

In a backstage segment, Jeff and Matt Hardy fired shots at The Young Bucks, saying the duo was nothing but The Hardy Boyz cosplayers. They added that Nick and Matt Jackson were nothing but stepping stone for him to achieve bigger and better things in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

All three performers quickly attempted to win by applying Inside Cradles on each other in the opening moments of this match on AEW Dynamite. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Ricky Starks sent Strickland crashing into the ring barricade, after which he turned his attention to Jungle Boy.

Back inside the ring, Starks continued dominating the action as he methodically wore down the AEW Tag Team Champion. Back from the commercial break, Swerve Strickland found his way back into the match. Jungle Boy hit a Hurricarana on Strickland from the ring apron, but Starks quickly broke up the pinfall attempt.

Jungle Boy and Strickland were on the top rope, from where the former attempted a Hurricarana, but the latter landed on his feet. Ricky Starks hit a Spear on Strickland, followed by a Michinoku Driver on Jungle Boy for a two count.

The former FTW Champion poked in Strickland's eye, but Jungle Boy quickly made his way back and applied the Snare Trap on him. Strickland kicked Jungle Boy aside and then hit a Stomp on Starks to win.

Swerve Strickland defeated Jungle Boy and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Grade - B +

Post-match, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jurassic Express, and Keith Lee, with The Limitless One and Strickland standing tall after a brawl.

Backstage, Dan Lambert revealed that a new, custom-made TNT Champion would be presented to Scorpio Sky on this week's AEW Rampage.

Veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on the entrance ramp. Rosa took shots at Serena Deeb, saying she should blame herself for her failures. La Mera Mera vowed to avenge Deeb's vicious personal attacks on Schiavone and Dusty Rhodes last week at Sunday night's Double or Nothing 2022.

In a backstage segment, Red Velvet handed a diary to Ruby Soho, listing Kris Statlander's weaknesses ahead of Soho's match with her. However, the former WWE star chose not to use it and instead threw it away.

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Storm had the upper hand in this match on AEW Dynamite, as she wore down The Doctor with a variety of holds. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Toni Storm sent Britt Baker face-first into the ring post.

Baker finally found an opening in the bout after she made Storm crash into the steel steps. During the commercial break, Britt Baker slowly gained control of the match as she targetted her opponent's ribs. Back to the live broadcast, Storm countered Baker's Pittsburgh Sunrise attempt with a Swinging DDT.

Jamie Hayter made her way down the entrance ramp, and it momentarily distracted Britt Baker. Toni Storm then hit a Suplex for a close count. Just then, Hayter distracted Storm, allowing Baker to steal the win by rolling her opponent up and advancing to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Grade - B

Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O'Reilly on AEW Dynamite

The ROH TV Champion almost caught O'Reilly in the Sleeper Hold, but the latter managed to break out of it. Joe unleashed a series of chops on the former NXT Tag Team Champion before taking him down with a brutal Powerslam.

Moments later, Kyle O'Reilly finally found his way back into the match and began hammering Samoa Joe's ribs with his knees. O'Reilly then hit the Dragon Screw and applied the Cross Armbreaker. The action soon spilled to the outside, where The Undisputed Elite member continued to attack Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine soon retaliated by hitting a brutal right hand on his opponent and followed it by hitting a boot across O'Reilly's jaw. Back inside the ring, Kyle O'Reilly again began targeting Joe's weakened ribs to his advantage. Samoa Joe then executed a leg sweep to bring O'Reilly down, after which he hit a picture-perfect Senton for a two count.

Joe next attempted the Muscle Buster, but Kyle O'Reilly countered it into a Fujiwara Armbar, though Samoa Joe finally managed to reach the ropes. After a flurry of exchange between the two performers, Samoa Joe caught Kyle O'Reilly in the Sleeper Hold, forcing him to pass out, allowing Joe to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O'Reilly on AEW Dynamite

Grade - A

Post-match, fellow finalist Adam Cole came out and had a staredown with Samoa Joe as the show went off the air.

This week's AEW Dynamite was a top-to-bottom great episode with several great matches and moments, perfectly setting the stage for Double or Nothing 2022. The main event pitting Samoa Joe and Kyle O'Reilly and the Triple Threat match was the standout bouts of the episode.

Grade - A -

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava