CM Punk says he is open to having a "full-blown fu**ing" discussion with everybody in his defense

The AEW landscape is going to change once again substantially, as the president of the company Tony Khan announced the return of the voice of the voiceless CM Punk for the debut episode of Collision.

CM Punk has been out of action for nine-long months. However, The former World Champion has been very active on social media during his absence and has shared the journey of his recovery from the tricep injury.

With his return coming up this Saturday, CM Punk was a guest on ESPN where he talked about all the drama revolving around The Elite and himself.

"Now we all got to roll in the f---ing mud, and that never should have happened and has never been course-corrected," Punk said. "So, I understand people want to say that, 'Oh, man, Punk is a d*ck.' Well yeah, because I'm defending myself and I will always defend myself. I'm open to have a full-blown f---ing sit-down powwow discussion with everybody about it. But it hasn't happened yet, and it's not because of my lack of trying."

We will have to wait and see what the Straight Edge Superstar has in store for us as he will have an open mic and will also compete in a six-person tag team match this Saturday at AEW: Collision!

CM Punk reportedly wants former WWE star back for AEW Collision

CM Punk who was revealed to be the headline star for Collision has reportedly made some requests upon his long-awaited return.

According to Fightful Select, The Voice of the Voiceless has been in contact with AEW President Tony Khan and requested to not be revealed as one of the show's stars.

"Punk’s involvement in AEW has featured regular contact with owner Tony Khan. We’re told that Punk himself didn’t want to be announced for the Collision brand well ahead of time, but don’t know if that played any role in the altered press release," Fightful Select reported.

Punk asked for multiple former WWE talents to be brought back for collision which includes Ace Steel, Punk's long-time friend. Steel has worked previously for WWE as a coach.

Other talents Punk specifically requested were Andrade El Idolo and FTR which seems to be a long plan going forward.

"Those that we’ve spoken to had heard weeks ago that Punk was also encouraging Ace Steel to be brought into the fold for Collision as well. We haven’t confirmed whether or not he’ll be back following the series of events surrounding the Brawl Out situation. We’d also been told that Punk was keen on and pushing for FTR and Andrade being involved with Collision, which is the plan."

