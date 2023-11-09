CM Punk seemingly referenced multiple times on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has once again become the most talked-about star on social media and many on fans on the internet believe that WWE is teasing his return. However, fans caught a few references on AEW that could also be taken as potential mentions of the star.

Across the past month, fans have been lobbying for WWE to sign Punk and let him debut during the upcoming Survivor Series. Since then, fans have picked up every remote comment that could be a reference to the star, no matter how unrealistic it may be. However, now it seems like AEW fans have caught on to this and begun to do the same.

X-user @tigerstyIepro recently took to the social media app to post four separate clips where Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, and the Devil all seemingly referenced CM Punk. While the clips could have simply been taken out of context, WWE fans have also arrived at wild conclusions based on things that could have been done unintentionally.

Check out the clips all spliced together in this X-post.

Either way, while some want CM Punk to be the masked "Devil" attacking all of MJF's friends, the possibility of him going to WWE is very real. At this stage, reports indicate that the promotion isn't in talks with Punk. However, waiting until Survivor Series at the end of November is a better option for all fans' sanity.

Bully Ray believes that CM Punk being 'The Devil' would be a "genius" move by Tony Khan

While a return to WWE might seem like the most realistic move for Punk at this stage, some fans are still of the opinion that he never left AEW. Bully Ray notably caught wind of the discussion and addressed it on his podcast.

During an episode of the recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray toyed with the idea that The Second City Saint could be the masked man, and how he'd react if that had been the plan all along.

"CM Punk is under the devil hood? It would be sheer genius. I would stand in the middle of Times Square, with a giant sign held above my head, that said, 'Tony Khan is a genius' in Macy's window." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

CM Punk's return would also bring many of the detractors back into the fold, as it would be a highly praised booking angle. Unfortunately, many hoped that the Brawl Out Incident was a work, but that too turned out to be true.

Do you think CM Punk is hiding under the devil mask? Sound off in the comments section below.

